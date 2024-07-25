Rwanda: Environment Ministry's Permanent Secretary Under Investigation

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Patrick Karera, is under criminal investigation by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), national broadcaster RBA reported on Thursday, July 25.

Karera was not under arrest as investigation was ongoing, RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira told RBA.

The development follows Thursday's dismissal of Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, the Minister of Public Service and Labour, who also served as Minister of Environment until last month.

Mujawamariya is also under criminal investigation over alleged wrongdoings during her tenure at the environment ministry. She had not been arrested, as investigation was ongoing.