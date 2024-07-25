Ethiopia: Amhara Region Reports Security Challenges Disrupting Transportation, Farming Despite Improvements

Addis Abeba — The Amhara regional government has reported that despite some improvements, significant security challenges remain, including disrupted transportation and issues with farming operations.

In a press briefing held yesterday, Desalegn Tasew, head of the region's Peace and Security Bureau, stated, "There is no peaceful transport activity, and there are problems preventing farmers from working to their full capacity." He clarified, "When we say there is improved peace in the Amhara region, we do not mean that full peace has been established."

In May, Arega Kebede, the president of the region asserted that order is being reestablished and that armed factions have been pushed into smaller areas and lowlands. He claimed that governmental services have been restored in the region, with the exception of eight woredas.

Desalegn noted that efforts are underway to organize and build the region's security structure to enable the region to maintain its peace independently, adding that the regional government "has a clear position to negotiate through any negotiating body if the brothers in the bush are willing to come to the table."

Desalegn explained that the government approved peace talks and negotiations "not for political gain, but to provide peace and relief to the Amhara people." He added that they are "ready to respond to any forces coming for peace and negotiation."

However, Desalegn also warned that "legal action will be taken" against those "using the offered idea for delay and disruption."

This statement from the regional bureau comes just a day after what the regional government described as "brutal execution" of at least four elders by the Fano armed groups. These elders were reportedly targeted on suspicion of being members of the recently established regional peace council.

The regional government condemned these actions, stating that 13 other local elders, who were captured alongside the deceased, remain in the hands of the Fano armed groups, enduring "inhumane punishment and torture."

The Amhara region has been the epicenter of an ongoing militarized conflict involving government forces and armed groups, which has swept through large parts of the region since August 2023.