Uganda: Flash Floods Kill Two Children in Moroto

Two children have lost their lives after being swept away by flash floods in Moroto District on Wednesday.

The tragic incidents occurred in the areas of Katanga and Kakoliye.

In Kakoliye, 13-year-old Lucia Illukol was attempting to cross a river with her companion, Hellen Aleper, when both were swept away by the raging torrents.

While community members managed to rescue Aleper, Illukol was carried away by the waters and tragically drowned.

The police confirmed that Aleper is in their custody and will be handed over to her parents.

"We took Aleper into our custody, and we are waiting to hand her over to her parents," said Mike Longole, the Karamoja Police spokesperson.

In a separate incident in Katanga, 2-year-old Evaline Subuwa was inside her house when floodwaters swept through. She was retrieved by residents and rushed to Moroto Regional Hospital but she died shortly after arrival.

The police have issued warnings to the community about the dangers of crossing seasonal rivers during the rainy season and constructing homes near riverbanks.

However, residents have expressed their frustration blaming the government for failing to install essential infrastructure such as bridges within Moroto Municipality.

"The road from Kakoliye traversing the river is now the most dangerous, and yet the municipality is failing to install the bridge on it," Joan Adome said.