Uganda: Kalungu Coffee Trader Kidnapped and Murdered

A prominent Kalungu coffee trader was kidnapped from his home in Kyagudda village, Bukulula sub-county, and later found brutally murdered.

The body of Moses Kimbowa, 50, was discovered in a small bush at the nearby Kasebuti village, about 1.6km from his home.

Kimbowa's body was discovered by a resident who had gone to herd cattle early in the morning.

The gruesome scene revealed that Kimbowa had been tied up with a cloth allegedly belonging to his wife covering his face, a rope around his neck, and his lips were sealed with duct tape.

He appeared to have been hanged, as evidenced by the severe bleeding from his mouth.

Friends of the deceased, including Charles Sserwanja, Kyakuwa Mayanja, and Umar Kayizzi, were in shock at the scene of the abduction.

They recounted how they heard the news of Kimbowa's kidnapping early in the morning and immediately began searching for him.

Their worst fears were confirmed when they received a call informing them of Kimbowa's brutal murder.

"We heard about Moses' kidnapping early in the morning and immediately started searching for him." one said.

"It's heartbreaking to know that he was found brutally murdered. Moses was a pillar of our community."

Paddy Kiganda, the eldest son of the deceased, provided more details about the harrowing incident.

He the robbers, dressed in clothing resembling military uniforms, entered their home at around 7am.

The manner of their entry remains unclear, as there were no signs of forced entry.

Kiganda explained that the robbers demanded money from his father, who handed over Shs13 million he had in the house.

Despite complying with their demands, Kimbowa was taken away, while Kiganda and his mother, Sarah Nakajubi, were left tied up with their mouths gagged.

It wasn't until morning that they received the devastating news of Kimbowa's death.

"It was devastating to hear that my father had been killed," Kiganda said.

Kimbowa had recently sold a significant quantity of coffee from his milling machine in Kisanje-Mukoko village, a transaction that might have attracted the attention of the robbers.

Kalungu Police led by District Police Commander Grace Nyangoma, arrived at the scene to begin their investigation.

Nyangoma condemned the heinous act and assured residents that the police are committed to finding those responsible.

The body was taken to the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for further examination.

"We condemn this heinous act and assure the residents that we are committed to finding those responsible. We have begun a thorough investigation and will not rest until justice is served," Nyangoma said.

The deceased's home was a scene of grief. Tears and consoling embraces enveloped Sarah Nakajubi, now a widow, and other grieving residents.

"Moses was a hardworking and loving husband. We are devastated by his loss. He was not only my husband but also a father who cared deeply for our family and our community," Nakajubi said.

The community is mourning the loss of a man who was not only a successful trader but also a key figure in local development efforts.

Coffee traders and residents, many of whom are coffee farmers, expressed their profound sorrow over the loss of Kimbowa.

They remembered him as a dedicated and hardworking individual who contributed significantly to the growth and development of the area.