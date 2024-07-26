South Africa: Makhado Municipality Finally Complies With Court Order to Appoint Top Official

Unions welcome appointment of Godfrey Raliphada to Chief Financial Officer

Top-scoring candidate for Makhado Municipality's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position Godfrey Raliphada has finally been appointed.

Raliphada was appointed at a special sitting of council this week to comply with an order in February by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane. The court had set aside a decision by the Makhado Municipality to ignore the recommendation of a selection panel.

Raliphada, who had been acting CFO since 2022, was however overlooked by the municipality. Instead, Thangavhuelelo Mulatwa, the second highest scoring candidate, was appointed late last year.

Following the interview process Raliphada had scored the highest with 86%. Thangavhuelelo scored 69%. The selection panel was unequivocally clear that Raliphada was the most suitable candidate. Yet the council appointed Thangavhuelelo.

Last year, the council's decision to overlook Raliphada sparked protests. Municipal offices were brought to a standstill by Makhado municipal workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) and Independent Municipal Allied Trade Union (IMATU). According to the unions, the CFO position had been vacant for almost five years at that stage.

SAMWU and IMATU welcomed the court decision.

This week, municipal spokesperson Louis Bobodi, confirmed Raliphada's appointment.

Emmanuel Mpho Mulaudzi, chairman of IMATU in Makhado, told GroundUp that the union welcomed the appointment.

"Management should have a sense of urgency in the future. It is certain that change is needed quickly and with great intensity," said Mulaudzi

According to Mulaudzi, Raliphada, over the years of serving as acting CFO showed ability, fitness and professionalism when he executed his duty. "We have no doubts about him leading the Makhado municipality's financial sector in a professional way," he added.