Uganda: It's High Time You Stopped Taking Youth for Granted, Ssenyonyi Tells Museveni

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi has responded to President Museveni's letter on demonstrations of the youth against corruption named match to parliament.

Mr Ssenyonyi says it's high time the president stopped taking the youth for granted and listened to their cries instead of dismissing their protests against corruption.

"Stop fighting people that are fighting corruption," Ssenyonyi said.

He warned that continuing to ignore and undermine the youth could see Uganda turn like countries that only showcase their grievances through protests.

Ssenyonyi was addressing the media at National Unity Platform offices at Makerere Kavule after the release of 10 party members on bail on Thursday.

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake was among those released. He was arrested on Monday as he tried to forcefully access the national unity platform offices and charged with driving with out permit, bad driving among others.