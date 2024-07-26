South Africa: Community and Respect Are the Currency of South Africa's Townships That Binds Residents Together

opinion

At the heart of township economies lies a vibrant culture of respect. This respect fosters healthy boundaries and a strong sense of unity, making the township economy one of the most resilient and cohesive you will ever encounter.

As a young boy, I vividly recall being sent next door to get sugar from my neighbour.

My mother would hand me a delicate porcelain cup with a golden imprint. This cup would fall under the classification of her prized dishes. We only had the liberty to gaze at the dishes and never touch them because they were reserved for special visitors.

Back to the story. I would be instructed to walk carefully, ensuring I did not spill a grain of sugar. This simple errand was more than just a chore; it was a reflection of the intricate social fabric that binds township communities together.

The neighbour would not only give me sugar but also maize meal, rice, and vegetables. My mother would then prepare dinner, weaving these contributions into a nourishing meal for our family. In the weeks to come, our family would be on the other end of having to share these grains with another family. This signified the essence of community in townships.

Mutual support and reciprocity

This memory encapsulates the essence of township life -- a community driven by mutual support, reciprocity and shared resources.

The question often arises: What makes townships unique and what fuels...