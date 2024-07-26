South Africa: 'I Want the Blood of an Afrikaner' - Tshwane Council Meeting Descends Into Chaos

25 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

A City of Tshwane council meeting on Thursday was postponed indefinitely after racial threats of violence by an EFF councillor who said he wanted the 'blood of an Afrikaner'.

The City of Tshwane's council meeting on Thursday, which was scheduled to pass crucial reports affecting the municipality's more than 4 million residents, was abruptly adjourned and postponed indefinitely after racial threats of violence were bandied about by councillors.

The tension arose after ANC and EFF councillors demanded an apology from the executive mayor, Cilliers Brink, over remarks he had made in recent days suggesting that the ANC's days of looting and mismanagement were not over.

Brink refused to apologise on the grounds that the remarks were not made in council.

This led to multiple points of order, shouting, heckling and insults being traded.

"You're a small boy", "You're a fool", "white model" and "drunkards" were some of the epithets bandied about. Matters escalated when threats were seemingly directed at the EFF's councillor and chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu, that he would be beaten up.

In response, Ramabodu said, "I would be happy to moer a boer; that would be nice. I want the blood of an Afrikaner, I want it."

After a lunch break, the council Speaker, the ATM's Mncedi Ndzwanana, ordered Ramabodu to apologise and retract the statement...

