South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes Zizi Kodwa's Resignation, Questions Why ANC Returned Him to Parliament

Following mounting pressure from opposition parties and ANC alliance partner Cosatu, senior ANC leader and corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa has resigned as an MP.

The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) is among the organisations that have welcomed Zizi Kodwa's decision to resign as a member of Parliament, saying it was a poor decision to let him stand for public office in the first place.

Cosatu previously called for Kodwa to step aside after he was criminally charged for allegedly contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

It is alleged that Kodwa received direct payments and luxury accommodation amounting to more than R1.6-million, facilitated by former EOH executive and co-accused, Jehan Mackay. This was believed to be gratification for his interventions in government procurement processes to advance the interests of EOH and its subsidiary, TSS Managed Services.

Cosatu says they were "deeply disappointed" by the ANC's decision to deploy Kodwa as an MP after the 29 May elections.

"This had been a poorly thought-through and ill-considered decision by the ANC that undermined its progressive step-aside resolution for public representatives. It sent a painfully worrying question to society on the ANC's commitment to holding its public representatives accountable and its bold and necessary renewal campaign," Cosatu's statement reads.

The organisation...