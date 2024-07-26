South Africa: Special Investigating Unit to Probe Streetlight Tender in Nelson Mandela Bay

25 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of 'serious maladministration' in the procurement, supply, delivery and offloading of LED streetlight and floodlight fixtures in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min It started with dark streets. Then there were rumours and complaints, followed by an internal audit report. A member of the Defenders of the People opened a criminal case and now there's a fully-fledged investigation into the procurement and supply of streetlight fixtures in Nelson Mandela Bay.

While an internal report claims that the municipality's electricity department incurred R24-million in irregular expenditure, a recent audit by the Democratic Alliance found there could be as many as 10,000 streetlights out in the metro -- although the department does not appear to have official figures.

Now President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 170 of 2024 authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of serious maladministration against the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMBMM) and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state or the metro with a specific focus on the supply, delivery and offloading of streetlighting and floodlighting luminaires and payments made for this.

"The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by [the metro] or the state. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.