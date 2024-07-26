Zimbabwe: Computer Labs Boost for Learners

Sukulwenkosi Dube — FOR Lubule Sibanda, a Form Four learner at Bengo Secondary School in Gwanda District, the establishment of two science and computer laboratories at their school, has come at an opportune time.

The facilities will provide him and his classmates with the resources they need to prepare effectively for their examinations.

It had been difficult for Lubule and other learners to effectively undertake their studies in combined science without the practical component.

The new facilities fully equipped with 21 computers connected to the internet will enable learners to conduct research.

The laboratories were recently commissioned by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, marking a significant development that will see the introduction of pure sciences and computer lessons at the rural school.

Established in 2002, the school has been teaching combined science without a laboratory.

The construction of the computer and science laboratories was funded by Premier Portland Cement (PPC) Company as part of its corporate social responsibility. The cost of setting up the two laboratories and equipping them is estimated at US$120 000.

A garden has also been established at the school.

Lubule said he expects his performance to improve significantly since he now has access to learning tools.

"I studied combined science from Form One up to now, but I had never seen a science laboratory in my life save for apparatus in a textbook. While our learning was mainly focused on theory, it was very difficult to understand the concepts without the practical aspect," he said.

"I'm glad that I now have an opportunity to be exposed to the practical side of science before I sit for my examinations. I'm confident that this exposure will help me greatly and enhance my understanding and significantly contribute to my performance."

Another Form Four learner, Phimelo Ncube said it was her first time using a computer. She said the computers will be instrumental for research. Phimelo said rural learners have always been at a disadvantage because of a lack of access to computers and the internet when compared to their urban counterparts.

"I'm glad that when I leave school I will have some basic knowledge of computers and those who will come after me will be computer literate. We have always struggled in our learning process because of the lack of research tools," she said.

"Rural learners have always been behind compared to our urban counterparts when it comes to accessing learning tools. When we leave school we will be relevant to the market just like our urban peers."

Another Form Four learner, Bokeng Ndlovu, said he intends to fully use the learning tools which have been introduced at the school to improve his performance.

Speaking at the ceremony to commission the laboratories, Minister Moyo said the development of science and computer laboratories is crucial in the implementation of the heritage-based Education 5.0 curriculum which recognises teaching of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

He said teachers will be capacitated with the knowledge to use the labs.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing educational facilities across our nation. These furnished laboratories are not just physical structures, they are sanctuaries of knowledge where scientific curiosity will be nurtured, where hypotheses will be tested, and where breakthroughs will be made," said Minister Moyo.

He said private companies play a critical role in complementing Government efforts to provide quality education and achieve Vision 2030.

Minister Moyo said his Ministry is targeting to establish science and computer laboratories in all schools across the country in the next three years to enable schools to churn out learners relevant to the demands of the innovation-driven world.