Zimbabwe: ZPC Hold Ngezi Platinum Stars

Don Makanyanga in Mhondoro — Ngezi

Ngezi Platinum Stars . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

CHAMPIONS Ngezi Platinum Stars continue to drop points at an alarming rate.

For the second time in a week, Ngezi Platinum Stars have lost crucial points and slipped into third place on the log standings.

They were restricted to their second successive draw when being held by ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Baobab yesterday.

Last Saturday Ngezi were away to FC Platinum at Mandava, where they could only secure another goalless stalemate.

The result left their coach Takesure Chiragwi a dejected man.

Chiragwi blamed fatigue for his team's below-par performance.

"We deserved a point and we did not play well today.

"The last game we played was very taxing and the players put a lot of effort into this match and we are happy that we managed to get point though we would have wanted to get maximum points," said Chiragwi.

ZPC Kariba gaffer Newton Chitehwe was delighted to take away a point from the champions.

It is the first time that ZPC Kariba have come to Mhondoro and come back with something in the bag.

"To us, it is a point gained."