Zimbabwe: Entrepreneur Mandiwanzira to Headline Chamba Seminar

Media mogul and serial entrepreneur, Supa Mandiwanzira will headline the next edition of the Venon Chamba Business Seminars scheduled for August 28, 2024.

Hosted by business mentor and motivational speaker, Pastor Venon Chamba, the seminars motivate entrepreneurs and mentor attitudes needed when undertaking business initiatives.

To be hosted at Batanai Gardens under the theme "Expanding the possibilities", the meeting intends to convey pertinent knowledge to emerging entrepreneurs and business executives with practical skills when running enterprises.

Having started his career as a business reporter with the Herald Business, Mr Mandiwanzira rose to fame as a sharp, cutting-edge and hard-hitting television anchor in the 1990s as he hosted "Talking Business with Supa", a prominent business show on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Given the business world's insight and exposure, Mr Mandiwanzira proceeded to venture into entrepreneurship, becoming a serial businessperson and leaning mostly towards the media industry.

Mr Mandiwanzira is an internationally celebrated journalist who has worked for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Reuters as a correspondent.

He is a past president of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) and the founder of Zimbabwe's only privately owned radio station, ZiFM Stereo through his company, AB Communications.

Another celebrated broadcaster, Mr Tichafa Matambanadzo, will be the moderator for the seminar.

Widely known as "Tich Mataz", he rose to fame as a disc jockey, television personality, and Master of Ceremony (MC), he is now a businessman and entrepreneur of note.

"This August we are honoured to host celebrated entrepreneurs who have made a mark in their respective areas of trade.

"They are coming to share their success stories and inspire entrepreneurs, especially the young hungry and thirsty business people in our bid to instil business acumen of our entrepreneurs and uplift their financial status through doing business," said Pastor Chamba.

He said the seminars were receiving some good feedback from previous attendees.

"Some of them have already opened and registered companies while some have started projects which are already flourishing, thanks to these seminars."

Pastor Chamba said he expects to continue hosting celebrated impresarios, including Dr Philip Chiyangwa, later this year.

Budding entrepreneurs play a significant role in driving economic growth in any country, given their potential to bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to the marketplace, all of which drive innovation and competitiveness.

Pastor Chamba believes that young people can be world leaders without limitations, and there is a need to provide a sustainable gateway between faith, protection and fortune-building among young business people.

The Venon Chamba Business Seminars have been held since last year and have grown exponentially to command a large audience across the country.

Last year, he hosted several well-known guests, including property tycoon Mr Kenneth Sharpe, serial entrepreneur Dr Chamu Chiwanza, banker Dr Nigel Chanakira, Mudiwa Hood and Mr Andy Hodges, who came through to the seminar two months ago.