Zimbabwe: TRB Develops Drought Tolerant Tobacco Hybrids

The Tobacco Research Board (TRB), also known as Kutsaga, has unveiled new tobacco hybrids designed to thrive in harsh or challenging climatic conditions.

The varieties are designed to withstand the impacts of low rainfall, high temperatures and prolonged dry spells, which have become increasingly prevalent in the country due to the impact of climate change, TRB chief executive, Dr Frank Magama, said.

The newly developed hybrids, T78, T79, T80 and T81, grow rapidly, enabling them to outpace drought conditions.

Furthermore, they have inherent resistance to multiple tobacco diseases.

Impressively, the varieties can yield between 2 500 and 3 000 kilogrammes per hectare even in the harshest environments.

The climate-smart varieties are currently undergoing a limited-release programme, targeting farmers in the arid regions of Masvingo, Midlands and Matabeleland South.

However, they can also be planted in traditional tobacco-growing areas, particularly during drought seasons.

"Recognising the growing impact of climate change and the expansion of tobacco farming into marginal areas, Kutsaga launched a drought tolerance breeding programme," said Dr Magama.

"This programme ensured that all Kutsaga varieties are extensively tested for their drought tolerance."

He said Kutsaga's research into drought resistance was centred on three primary strategies.

The first involves selecting parent plants with robust root systems capable of efficiently extracting water and nutrients from the soil.

The second approach utilises advanced technology to identify plants with superior physiological traits, such as efficient water use and heat tolerance. These plants are then crossbred to produce offspring with enhanced drought resilience characteristics.

The third strategy focuses on harnessing the power of microbes. Kutsaga is investigating the use of beneficial microorganisms, including Trichoderma harzianum, to improve soil health, water retention and disease resistance.

The research has already led to the commercialisation of a Trichoderma-based product, which is gaining popularity among farmers in Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique.

Dr Magama said by combining the innovative approaches, Kutsaga is looking at creating a resilient tobacco farming system capable of withstanding the challenges posed by climate change.

The recent El Niño effect has exposed the vulnerability of communal and A1 farmers, who constitute over 85 percent of growers, as their lack of access to irrigation infrastructure leaves them solely reliant on rainfall. This has resulted in low yields, poor-quality tobacco and reduced revenue.

The impact reverberates across the sector.

As the 2024 marketing season draws to a close, national crop output stands at 226 million kilogrammes, a stark contrast to last year's record-breaking harvest of 298 million.

This translates to a decline of over 22 percent. With climate change fuelling relentless cycles of drought, agricultural experts and financial analysts increasingly view insurance as a crucial tool for Zimbabwe's dryland tobacco farmers.

According to analysts, drought insurance offers a financial safety net for farmers.