Zimbabwe: President Congratulates Victorious Kagame

25 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame who has been re-elected in a landslide victory for a fourth term in office with more than 99 percent of the vote.

Speaking during the 377th Zanu PF Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa wished President Kagame and the nation of Rwanda, continued success.

"Allow me on behalf of our revolutionary party, Zanu PF, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe and indeed, on my own behalf, to extend our congratulations to His Excellency, President Paul Kagame and the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front, for their resounding victory in their country's recent elections.

"This is yet another testament of the ability of the people of Africa to independently chart our own destiny. It further shows our commitment to constitutionalism, democracy and the rule of law," he said.

Elections in Rwanda were held on July 15, 2024 to elect the President and members of the Chamber of Deputies.

Mrs Oda Gasinzigwa, president of the Electoral Commission of Rwanda, declared Mr Kagame the winner after he received 99,18 percent of the total votes cast.

Mr Kagame (66) defeated his closest rival, Mr Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party, who garnered 0,50 percent and Mr Phillipe Mpayimana, who received 0,32 percent.

