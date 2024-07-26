Zimbabwe: 44 Zinasu Activists Arrested

Forty — Four Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) activists were arrested yesterday at ZESA Training Centre in Harare, for public violence and destruction of property.

Police were called in after violence erupted among the ZINASU group, which led to the destruction of ZESA and State property.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed a statement by human rights lawyers and civil society organisations as well as social media posts alleging that it was police that caused the violence.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police sets the record straight on the arrest of 44 Zimbabwe National Students' Union activists at ZESA Training Centre, Belvedere, Harare on July 24, 2024. Police were only called in after violence erupted amongst the ZINASU group.

"The violence led to the destruction of ZESA and State property. As a result, police were called in to come and maintain law and order. This is on record and can be confirmed by ZESA officials. The Zimbabwe Republic Police, therefore, dismisses a statement by human rights lawyers and civic organisations as well as social media posts alleging that it is the Zimbabwe Republic Police which caused the violence," he said.

Comm Nyathi appealed to civic organisations to verify with police before issuing statements or raising unsubstantiated allegations.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there are laws to be observed in the country and anyone who engages in acts of violence and destruction of property will be brought to book.

"Above all, those organising political gatherings should comply with safety and security provisions."