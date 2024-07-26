Zimbabwe: Zacc, Zou Sign MOU Against Corruption

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening the two institutions' collaborative work in the fight against corruption.

ZACC and ZOU have agreed to cooperate and collaborate in the development of modules and courses on anti-corruption, administration of research and development programmes concerned with corruption.

The two institutions will also collaborate in strengthening national systems for sector, organisational transparency, good governance, ethics, organisational reform and independent external scrutiny through research.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Harare, ZACC chairperson Mr Michael Reza said through the strategic collaboration, the two institutions will endeavour to leverage each other's strength to solidify the fight against corruption.

"ZACC brings its expertise in law enforcement and preventing corruption while ZOU, with its vast network of learners and stakeholders, in every corner of Zimbabwe comes in, not only as an anti-corruption ambassador, but also with expertise in research which can help inform prevention strategies," he said.

Mr Reza said institutions of higher learning such as the Zimbabwe Open University were critical for the realisation of a corruption free Zimbabwe because they are a catalyst for positive behavioural change.

ZOU was the first university in Zimbabwe to establish an integrity committee and also have its members sign integrity pledges.

The pledges were signed by over 120 officials and student representative council members, including the vice chancellor Professor Paul Henry Gundani and his deputies, the pro-vice chancellors.

Mr Reza commended Prof Gundani for leading by example in upholding the values of integrity and inspiring members of the ZOU to do the same.

"There is need to prevent corruption at the institutions of higher learning in order to maintain academic integrity, ensure equal opportunities, promote ethical behaviour and improve institutional governance."

Mr Reza said he believed that corruption undermines the integrity of academic institutions, creates an uneven playing field, perpetuates inequality and limits social mobility, as deserving students may be denied admission, scholarships, or other academic opportunities.

Speaking at the same occasion, Prof Gundani said the university will play an important role in the fight against corruption through education and awareness, research and analysis, social engagement and advocacy, academic networking and community based initiatives.

"ZOU adopts a comprehensive and multi-purpose approach involving policy development, institutional reforms, capacity building and collaboration with external stakeholders to foster a culture of integrity," he said.