Somalia - Journalist Alinur Salaad Detained Over Military Criticism

25 July 2024
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

Journalist Alinur Salaad was detained shortly after a one minute video report published on Dawan TV and his personal social media account went viral, drawing significant public and media attention. In the video, Salaad accused Somali soldiers of trading khat, a mild narcotic plant, which led the authorities to charge him with false reporting and insulting the armed forces. The journalist has also published several sensitive reports on national security issues.

Salaad is currently held at the Waberi Police Station, according to his colleagues. The police issued a statement detailing the charges and announced his impending court appearance. The arrest of the journalist has sparked swift condemnation from various journalists and media organisations.

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) demanded Salaad's immediate and unconditional release, viewing his arrest as a move to suppress journalistic scrutiny. The union claims the arrest is a politically motivated effort to silence a critical media voice, characterising it as an attack on press freedom. NUSOJ believes Salaad's detention is a direct reaction to his reporting on sensitive issues, such as the involvement of Somali soldiers in the khat trade and potential political complicity.

NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman said, "Arresting a journalist without sufficient legal justification or due process for telling uncomfortable truths is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest terms possible. It is the job of journalists to bring issues of public interest to the public eye and scrutinise them."

IFJ Deputy General Secretary Tim Dawson said, "The authorities must uphold press freedom and ensure journalists can work safely. Journalists must highlight issues of public interest and hold power to account. They should not face arrest for their reporting. Journalism is not a crime."

Read the original article on IFJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 International Federation of Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.