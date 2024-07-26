Ethiopia: Heart Attack Ethiopia Gears Up for Second Cardiovascular Mission to Ethiopia

26 July 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Heart Attack Ethiopia (HAE), a non-profit organization co-founded by Dr Tesfaye Telila, an Ethiopian-American interventional cardiologist practicing in Atlanta, Georgia in the US, and Dr Obsinet Merid, an Ethiopian-American assistant professor of medicine at Morehouse School of Medicine, is wrapping up preparations for the second cardiovascular mission to Ethiopia.

In February 2024, the organization successfully conducted its first mission during which it performed 32 advanced cardiovascular procedures involving a team of volunteer US doctors, and in collaboration with the Children's Heart Fund of Ethiopia (CHFE).

According to Dr Tesfaye, the second mission, scheduled for 19-30 August 2024, aims to perform 80 to 100 advanced cardiovascular procedures, including cardiac surgeries, percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs), pacemaker installations, and ablations.

"Breathing is the most effortless act for the healthy, yet the most precious gift for those in need. Most of our heart patients can't breathe freely, and in giving the breath of life, we share the world's most abundant and vital resource--air, free and essential for all," Dr Tesfaye told Addis Standard. "That is what keeps us going at HAE," he added.

With a team of 16 volunteer US healthcare professionals, including cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists, the mission will contribute to HAE's aspiration of significantly reducing the high rate of premature cardiovascular mortality in Ethiopia through advanced medical interventions and sustainable healthcare development.

Furthermore, the organization expects to establish the first-ever fully operational anticoagulation clinic at CHFE to prevent the risk of formation of blood clots in post-operative patients, and also conduct training for local healthcare professionals to develop self-sustaining cardiovascular care systems.

As part of the second mission, Heart Attack Ethiopia will also be donating in-kind medical supplies worth over $1 million, collected from supporters and collaborators in the US.

Reports indicate that at least 6000 patients are on the waiting list in Ethiopia to get treated for cardiovascular diseases (CVD a leading cause of mortality in Ethiopia.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.