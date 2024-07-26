Ethiopia: Heart Attack Ethiopia Gears Up for Second Cardiovascular Mission to Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — Heart Attack Ethiopia (HAE), a non-profit organization co-founded by Dr Tesfaye Telila, an Ethiopian-American interventional cardiologist practicing in Atlanta, Georgia in the US, and Dr Obsinet Merid, an Ethiopian-American assistant professor of medicine at Morehouse School of Medicine, is wrapping up preparations for the second cardiovascular mission to Ethiopia.

In February 2024, the organization successfully conducted its first mission during which it performed 32 advanced cardiovascular procedures involving a team of volunteer US doctors, and in collaboration with the Children's Heart Fund of Ethiopia (CHFE).

According to Dr Tesfaye, the second mission, scheduled for 19-30 August 2024, aims to perform 80 to 100 advanced cardiovascular procedures, including cardiac surgeries, percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs), pacemaker installations, and ablations.

"Breathing is the most effortless act for the healthy, yet the most precious gift for those in need. Most of our heart patients can't breathe freely, and in giving the breath of life, we share the world's most abundant and vital resource--air, free and essential for all," Dr Tesfaye told Addis Standard. "That is what keeps us going at HAE," he added.

With a team of 16 volunteer US healthcare professionals, including cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists, the mission will contribute to HAE's aspiration of significantly reducing the high rate of premature cardiovascular mortality in Ethiopia through advanced medical interventions and sustainable healthcare development.

Furthermore, the organization expects to establish the first-ever fully operational anticoagulation clinic at CHFE to prevent the risk of formation of blood clots in post-operative patients, and also conduct training for local healthcare professionals to develop self-sustaining cardiovascular care systems.

As part of the second mission, Heart Attack Ethiopia will also be donating in-kind medical supplies worth over $1 million, collected from supporters and collaborators in the US.

Reports indicate that at least 6000 patients are on the waiting list in Ethiopia to get treated for cardiovascular diseases (CVD a leading cause of mortality in Ethiopia.