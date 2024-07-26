Southern African Drought - Extreme Hardship, Hopefully Only in the Short Term

Johannesburg, South Africa — Heading into the traditional dry period of winter in southern Africa, there was significant consternation due to the drastically below average rainfall the region has been experiencing since January 2024.

Countries, including Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia, have only received less than 20 percent of the rainfall that they usually receive in the month of February. The driest January/February period in 40 years, according to a report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Agriculture in these large areas of southern Africa has been seriously affected, as farming is rainfall-dependent with no access to irrigation systems.

Machinda Marongwe, programme director of Oxfam Southern Africa, said the region is "in crisis" and called on donors to "immediately release resources" to prevent an "unimaginable humanitarian situation."

"With all these countries facing multiple crises simultaneously, the urgency cannot be overstated," Marongwe said.

In southern Africa, a region Oxfam describes as a "climate disaster hotspot," El Nino, the climate pattern that originates along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, has severely influenced the weather in the region. A feature of El Nino is that it brings high temperatures and low rainfall to southern Africa. This dries out the ground, causing floods when it does rain.

Professor Jasper Knight of the School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies at Wits University spoke to IPS about the current extreme weather conditions.

"We are in an oscillating period of El Nino, and this causes variability in regional rainfall across southern Africa. Some parts of the region are very dry and have experienced heat waves; parts of southern Lesotho are currently in a crisis state of drought, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFRC)," says Knight.

"But this water crisis isn't just about rainfall; it is also about managing water more effectively when it is already scarce. The water infrastructure in southern Africa is not fit for purpose and this makes the situation worse. Developing more resilient infrastructure will help buffer some of the negative effects of rainfall variability. This in turn will help society cope with drought events."

In addition to the problem of raising crops, which has led to very real risks of food insecurity, a lack of water has ushered in widespread outbreaks of cholera. The rainy season misfired and became a drought and the fact that the next wet season is months away increases fears for the region as a whole in terms of the provision of food and the effects on people's lives economically and in terms of dangerous health threats.

According to the Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Policy Analysis Network (FANRPAN), southern Africa is in the grip of an urgent crisis.

FANRPAN stated in a recent media briefing that "the situation is dire and demands immediate attention. Widespread crop failure looms in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Livestock are dying at alarming rates due to a lack of water and vegetation.

"The movement of desperate people and animals is spreading diseases, including those transmissible to humans."

A drought disaster was declared in Zambia on February 29 and Malawi's president followed suit on March 23--for the fourth year in a row that weather conditions have led the country to do this.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said El Niño was "exacerbating the devastating effects of the climate crisis in Malawi." Zimbabwe joined them in early April.

Reuters reported Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa as saying, "More than 2.7 million people in the country will go hungry this year and more than USD 2 billion in aid is required for the country's national response."

Joe Glauber, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), spoke to IPS.

"This year's El Nino-related production shortfalls are partially offset by larger carrying stocks following large maize crops in 2022 and 2023. Poor crops have already resulted in increased imports in countries like Zimbabwe. Exports are expected to fall as stocks tighten in the region. The coming La Niña will hopefully bring needed precipitation to the region later this year, which should mean that the drought-related shortages are relatively short-lived."

This hopeful forecast is also mentioned in a blog published, on April 10, 2024, by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). Entitled "Southern Africa drought: Impacts on maize Production," Joseph Glauber and Weston Anderson wrote: "Unlike 2014 to 2016, when key producer-exporter South Africa suffered back-to-back droughts, this year's drought follows a year of good harvest and stock building. Larger beginning stocks will help buffer the impact of the current drought. However, supplies from outside the region will be necessary to meet consumption needs, and exports will likely decline, particularly to markets outside of Southern Africa."

Drought and the attendant extreme hardships that it causes are undoubtedly creating havoc in the region. Hopefully, food stocks from countries like South Africa will go some way to alleviating this crisis and that this coming spring, there will be ample rain and bumper crops.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

IPS UN Bureau, IPS UN Bureau Report, Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia