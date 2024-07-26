South Africa: Cross-Party Dialogue On Promotion of Youth Participation in Political Party Leadership Structures and Elections

analysis

For political systems to be representative, there is need for all parts of society to be included. One of the key groups are the young people that also represent the population majority. When this group of people is not engaged in political processes, it implies a significant portion of the population has little or no voice or influence in decisions that affect their lives. It is imperative for young men and women to be engaged in formal political processes and have a say in formulating today's and tomorrow's politics[1].

Political parties are a key stakeholder that play a pivotal role in the facilitation of meaningful political participation of young women and men in party leadership structures, decision making processes as well as elected positions. There are a number of processes and platforms through which political parties can enhance participation of these young people in party leadership structures including elective conferences as well as nomination of candidates to stand for elections at both the local and national levels.

Malawi's legal and policy framework is generally supportive and progressive for youth and women in politics. However, the uptake remains low and slow due to persistent patriarchal and traditional norms and values. Youth political representation remains under 10% at both district and parliamentary levels. Continued traditional socio-cultural norms and stereotypes that support age discrimination, low levels of education, and lack of economic empowerment undermine equal access and inclusion.

Despite constituting the majority, youth participation in political party structures and electoral processes in Malawi remains limited, with few young people ascending to leadership positions through elections. In the 2019 general elections, a total of 6.8 million voters registered for the presidential, parliamentary, and local elections. Of these, 3.7 million were youth, representing 54% of the total registered voters. This included 2.1 million females and 1.6 million males. Although the youth significantly influenced electoral outcomes due to their sheer numbers, not many were elected to leadership positions.

It is against this background that Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) in collaboration with Youth and Society (YAS) have organised a cross-party dialogue under the theme: "Promotion of youth participation in Party structures Leadership Positions and Elections" that seek to provide a platform for discussing the barriers that hinder meaningful political participation of the youth and to collectively identify solutions that would lead to greater inclusivity in political parties and political process. This also comes at a critical juncture when most of the political parties are planning to hold their elective party conventions as well as start their preparations for the nomination of candidates ahead of the 2025 elections. These processes provide an opportunity for the inclusion of the youth in leadership and decision-making processes at a party level.

This dialogue will bring together key political parties that are represented in parliament including the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Peoples Party (PP), United Democratic Front (UDF) and UTM Party.

The primary objectives of this Dialogue are as follows:

To reflect on the state of affairs with respect to participation of youth in leadership positions in party structures: Challenges and Opportunities

To jointly reflect political parties can enhance youth participation in political party leadership and beyond

To reflect on the role of assistance providers in contributing to youth political participation: Initiatives and partnerships

