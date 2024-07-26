South Africa: 'Cruelty of the Highest Order' - Gauteng Residents Decry Water Situation

25 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

Rand Water's 37-day maintenance project, scheduled to end on 29 July, has caused extended water outages in Gauteng. The bulk water entity says it's on schedule, but warns that full system recovery may take up to two weeks.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min As Rand Water undertakes the final phase of its 37-day maintenance project, which began on 22 June and will end on 29 July, aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of its water infrastructure, many residents in Gauteng have faced extended water outages ranging from two to seven days.

Others have experienced intermittent water supply or low water pressure.

Those without water often have no option but to wait. This is despite municipalities' commitments to implement contingency plans to minimise the impact of the maintenance project on their customers.

In response to the concerns raised by municipal customers regarding maintenance at the Mapleton system and Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant this week, Rand Water said:

"Admittedly, there may be short-term inconveniences such as low pressure to no water supply, but the long-term benefits are unparalleled. It is crucial to highlight that this maintenance work must be completed as scheduled to prepare for the high-demand season."

It cautioned that full recovery after the maintenance could take up to two weeks. Recovery times would vary from area to area because of the design hydraulics of the systems.

