Zimbabwe: Print Textbooks in Vernacular - Parly

Textbooks used in schools and colleges need to be translated into vernacular as part of measures to preserve cultural identity, Parliamentarians said this week.

The National Assembly members were contributing to debate on a motion moved by Emakhandeni-Luveve legislator Mr Discent Bajila. Contributing to the debate, Zvimba South legislator, Cde Taurai Malinganiso said textbooks should be available in local languages.

"The Bible is available in almost every language, but what puzzles one's mind is, why can we not extend the same to economic texts, ICT, mathematics, among others?

"The question that arises is, with whom is our curriculum conversing? The best mathematicians in the world are the Chinese and the reason is simple. Their Maths teachers do not speak into the air, but they speak intelligibly into the minds of their students in a language they all understand and that is Mandarin.

"Would it not be prudent for our textbooks if in Binga, to speak to our children in Tonga, in Matabeleland, be it in Kalanga or Ndebele and in Beitbridge, maybe in TshiVenda," he said.

Mashonaland Central Youth Quota Representative Cde Tinotenda Thompson echoed similar sentiments.

"Teaching of our languages in the country is very important and I support it. This will help us in various places as we visit or work so that we understand each other without an interpreter.

"That can help us very much to bring success, especially in teaching since people will learn in the languages they are conversant with. Trying to speak in a foreign language may lead to a breakdown of communication because you may not express yourself clearly," she said.

Cde Elizabeth Masuku, a Matabeleland North Proportional Representative, said use of local languages would help preserve local culture.

"This motion is not merely a nod to cultural preservation, it is a profound step towards fostering inclusivity, enhancing comprehension and fortifying our national identity. Firstly, promoting and teaching local languages is a cornerstone for inclusivity in a diverse society," she said. Ms Sithabisiwe Moyo, the Matabeleland South Proportional Representative said teaching children in their mother tongue would enhance their understanding of their traditions.

This meant that when a child was growing up, they had to be trained in their mother language so that they could understand their tradition and value their culture, she said.

Cde Tendai Pindukai, the MP for Guruve North commended Government for recognising the importance of indigenous languages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I would also want to share that through the Second Republic's effort, institutions of higher and tertiary education, for example the Midlands State University, have gone further to come up with the national language institute that has a mandate of empowerment of local languages to ensure that no one is left behind in the socio-economic and scientific advancement of the nation," Cde Pindukai said.

Kadoma Central MP Mr Gift Mambipiri said: "As we sit here, we do not want to spend a lot of time debating that it is good for us to debate in our languages.

"It is also good to say learners should be taught in their own languages. I believe that today, we must be making resolutions on the issue of languages and set out what we should do."

Mt Darwin North MP Cde De Labbany Munemo said the continued domination of English meant the country was not yet truly independent.