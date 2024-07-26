Zimbabwe: More Board Members for ZBC, Baz

25 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata, Herald Correspondent

President Mnangagwa has authorised the appointment of additional board members for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and Transmedia.

This was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Mr Craig Matambo, an information technology and engineering expert, finance guru Dr Queen Mpofu, media personalities Ms Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa and Mrs Thandolwenkosi Nkomo have been added to the ZBC board.

Mr Valentine Mutatu, a renowned lawyer will be the acting chairperson for the BAZ board, while communications specialists Ms Saliwe Njolomole, Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere and Mrs Melody Mbira Harry also join the board.

War veteran and administration expert Mrs Maggie Chiramwira Mareya (nee Nyahanda) and fellow war veteran and finance specialist Mr Joshua Murire were also added to the board.

Additional members of the Transmedia board are Ms Mildred Kujinga, an expert in marketing, finance guru Nonkululeko Ndlovu, chartered accountant Ms Blessing Gurajena, renowned lawyer Mr Tapson Dzvetero and media expert Mrs Thembelihle Khumalo.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, and stakeholders in the media industry, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said additional members for the three boards will be announced in due course. The additional ZBC board members assumed their duties effective July 12, 2024, while those for BAZ and Transmedia were appointed assumed duties on July 15, 2024 and July 17, 2024.

Minister Muswere said the appointments of the board members were approved by President Mnangagwa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.