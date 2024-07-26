Zimbabwe: More Board Members for ZBC, Baz

President Mnangagwa has authorised the appointment of additional board members for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and Transmedia.

This was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Mr Craig Matambo, an information technology and engineering expert, finance guru Dr Queen Mpofu, media personalities Ms Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa and Mrs Thandolwenkosi Nkomo have been added to the ZBC board.

Mr Valentine Mutatu, a renowned lawyer will be the acting chairperson for the BAZ board, while communications specialists Ms Saliwe Njolomole, Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere and Mrs Melody Mbira Harry also join the board.

War veteran and administration expert Mrs Maggie Chiramwira Mareya (nee Nyahanda) and fellow war veteran and finance specialist Mr Joshua Murire were also added to the board.

Additional members of the Transmedia board are Ms Mildred Kujinga, an expert in marketing, finance guru Nonkululeko Ndlovu, chartered accountant Ms Blessing Gurajena, renowned lawyer Mr Tapson Dzvetero and media expert Mrs Thembelihle Khumalo.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, and stakeholders in the media industry, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said additional members for the three boards will be announced in due course. The additional ZBC board members assumed their duties effective July 12, 2024, while those for BAZ and Transmedia were appointed assumed duties on July 15, 2024 and July 17, 2024.

Minister Muswere said the appointments of the board members were approved by President Mnangagwa.