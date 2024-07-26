Zimbabwe: Take Football Development to Rural Areas, Says Muzadzi

Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa's mantra of "leaving no one and no place behind" should also spread to football, a former Dynamos and Zimbabwe goalkeeper has said.

Gift "Umbro" Muzadzi, who is advocating for more football academies in rural areas, yesterday attended a primary schools tournament at Bumburwi Primary School in Chihota.

The Yemurai Kanyangarara tournament, which is the brainchild of United Kingdom-based Sharon Jambawo, attracted six primary schools from Chihota.

Muzadzi was impressed with a few players on show, but he is worried about the low level of technique in the rural areas.

"People like Sharon Jambawo should be applauded for coming up with this idea.

"Grassroots football should not only be confined to urban areas. Just like what the President always says, no one should be left behind when it comes to football development," said Muzadzi.

Muzadzi kept the goal for the Warriors at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Upon retirement, he became a goalkeepers' coach and worked at Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars, and Real Betis Zimbabwe Academy.

Muzadzi is currently unattached and spends most of his time watching junior football matches.

And yesterday, he was in Chihota at a tournament dedicated to Jambawo's late son, Yemurai, who was stabbed to death in the United Kingdom back in 2011.

"There's raw talent in the rural areas, but the kids here lack the exposure enjoyed by their counterparts in urban areas.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association should also facilitate coaching courses for rural-based teachers so that they get up to speed with the latest trends in football," said Muzadzi.

"You can see these kids have the passion, they have a dream, but that alone will not take them anywhere if they are not exposed to proper development."

Muzadzi, who played for Dynamos in the 1998 CAF Champions League final, also hails from Chihota, although he grew up in Chitungwiza.

It was in Chitungwiza where Muzadzi capitalised on a well-knit junior football development system to hone his goalkeeping skill.

Thanks to Polish coach Wieslaw Grabowski's passion for juniors, players like Edelbert Dinha, Lloyd Chitembwe, Alois Bunjira, Stewart Murisa, Norman Mapeza, and Muzadzi ended up playing Premier Soccer League football at the now-defunct Darryn T.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am a beneficiary of a sound junior football development system and I also want these kids to benefit from such.

"I urge Jambawo to make this an annual event so that more kids in Chihota are exposed to tournament football," said Muzadzi.

Jambawo flew back home to organise the tourney.

"My late son was a bright pupil who also played junior football in the UK.

"So, I feel it's important to also give football opportunities to kids in the rural areas just as much as we should also encourage them to pursue their studies," she said.

Jambawo, has also constructed a classroom block at Bumburwi Primary School.

"I was raised in Chihota and I know some of the challenges these kids face.

"That's why I decided to come back home and give back to my community."

Hosts Bumburwi, Marondera, Bakasa, St Mathew, Chizengeni, and Chitangazuva took part in the tournament.