Addis Ababa — "A shocking and disastrous accident. Many have lost their lives suddenly, more than 260 bodies have been recovered to date as reported by local news". These are the words that the Apostolic Vicar of Hosanna and Apostolic Administrator of Soddo, Seyoum Fransua, sent to Fides Agency, in reference to the landslide that hit the area of Gofa, Kencho Shacha Gozdi Kebele, Geze Gofa Woreda, on July 22, causing a serious humanitarian crisis.

"We immediately sent an emergency team from the Vicariate of Soddo and they are still at the site of the landslide. This morning, another team from the Soddo Vicariate office, the Executive Director of the Social and Development Commission of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia and the Catholic Relief Service of Ethiopia reached the area to meet with survivors, the Head of the Disaster and Prevention Commission of the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the administrative officials of the area and we are waiting further indications -Bishop Fransua added.

"In addition, one of the priests from Soddo went to the scene together with other representatives of different religious denominations and religious institutions. As he just told me, there are 46 registered victims so far, with an average of six children per household. The federal government, regional states, city administrations and other non-governmental organizations are continuing to work together to recover the bodies, bury them and try to support the survivors for their basic needs. We are not yet sure how many have died. The survivors and the people in the surrounding area are in desperate need of immediate humanitarian support. I plan to go to the site as soon as possible to bring aid."

The prelate publicly expressed deep sorrow for the immense suffering caused by the disaster. He stressed the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and called for solidarity and support from local and international partners to effectively address the crisis. In response to this grave situation, the Ethiopian Catholic Church, through its various agencies and in collaboration with other humanitarian organizations, is stepping up its efforts to provide relief and support. The Church is mobilizing resources and coordinating with local communities to ensure that aid reaches those in need quickly and effectively.

"The incident is so serious that we are all focused on being close to the people in need at this time," echoed Bishop Fransua Fr. Dejene Hidoto Gamo, O.F.M. Cap. This is a real humanitarian crisis," added Fr. Gamo recently appointed by the Holy Father as Apostolic Vicar of Soddo (see Fides, 19/6/2024).

"We are profoundly distressed by the recent landslide that has devastated the Gofa Zone, causing immense loss and suffering - reads the message sent to Fides by the leaders of the Ethiopian Catholic Church to the victims and the Catholic community. As leaders and members of the Catholic Church, we extend our deepest condolences and pledge our steadfast support during this trying time. Our hearts grieve for those who have lost loved ones, homes, and means of livelihood in this calamity. In response, the Catholic Church, through Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the Ethiopian Catholic Church-Social and Development Commission (ECC-SDCO), has mobilized quickly to deliver immediate assistance and relief. We stand with you, offering both material aid and heartfelt consolation as you endure this difficult period. Please remember, you are not alone; our thoughts, prayers, and actions are with you."

In a letter dated July 22, 2024, His Eminence Cardinal Abune Birhaneyesus, Metropolitan Archbishop of Addis Ababa, the President of the Ethiopian Catholic Church, stressed the grave nature of this catastrophe and conveyed his deep sorrow, assuring the Church of its solidarity and continued support to the affected communities.

Below is an update from the ECC-SDCO/S Emergency Response Team on the current situation, the response and the involvement of the Catholic community and the Church, in which the Bishops express their gratitude for any kind of support that can be given in this grave emergency.

According to data provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in addition to the loss of life, the disaster has profoundly affected over 50,000 people. This large number includes those who have been displaced, those who have sustained injuries, and individuals who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Specifically, there are 5,776 households across two kebeles (small hamlets) that are in urgent need of resettlement due to the extensive damage. Furthermore, a total of 596 households have been evacuated as a result of the landslide. Within these evacuated households, there are 1,367 children, who are particularly vulnerable and in need of immediate support and care.

The situation is escalating rapidly - continues OCHA - with all 28 kebeles within the woreda (territorial subdivisions) identified as being at risk. Among these, 6 kebeles have been classified as highly vulnerable due to their geographical location and the intensity of the impact.

These areas are experiencing the most severe effects, including significant damage to infrastructure and homes.

In addition, continued rainfall is a major concern, as it increases the likelihood of additional landslides. This ongoing threat necessitates further evacuations and poses a significant challenge to emergency response efforts. The weather conditions are unpredictable, and the situation could deteriorate further if the rain persists.

Despite the challenging conditions, initial response actions have been implemented. The Red Cross has provided tents for 100 households, offering temporary shelter to those who have lost their homes. Federal government representatives are actively engaged in the affected area, working alongside local officials and humanitarian organizations to assess needs and coordinate further assistance

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Catholic Church's longstanding presence and infrastructure in the region enable efficient coordination of resources and aid distribution, ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need in a timely manner. Recognizing the urgent health needs of the affected population, including disease prevention and access to clean water and sanitation facilities, the Church has established focused subdivisions within the Emergency Coordination Centers (ECCs). Additionally, in response to the profound psychological impact on survivors, integrated psychosocial support programs are being implemented. These initiatives, recommended by stakeholders and supported by the Church, aim to provide counseling and mental health services to help individuals cope with trauma and stress effectively.

Furthermore, life-saving activities such as emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, and immediate relief measures are prioritized to protect and sustain lives in the aftermath of the disaster. The collaborative efforts of CRS, ECC-SDCO, and international partners ensure a holistic approach to addressing both immediate and long-term needs, fostering resilience and recovery in the affected communities.

The overview presented by OCHA underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for a coordinated and comprehensive response. The continued collaboration and support of all stakeholders are essential to address the immediate needs and mitigate the long-term impacts of this disaster. (Agenzia Fides, 26/7/2024)