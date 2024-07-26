Uganda: You Will Not Be Spared - Nabbanja Warns Manufacturers Encroaching On Wetlands

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has warned manufacturers against encroaching on wetlands or government will deal with them with iron hand.

She issued the warning on Thursday while formally launching the launch of the Green Industry Agenda, an initiative of the Uganda Manufacturers' Association (UMA).

Launched on Thursday, at Serena Hotel, Kampala, the initiative aims to increase efficiency of available resources and enable the transition to net zero emissions across all value chains in the sector.

Nabbanja said the Ugandan government has drawn up guidelines to protect the biodiversity of the environment and encouraged manufacturers to support the efforts by adhering to these guidelines.

She warned that the government, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), is committed to ensuring that the President's directive to stop encroachment on wetlands in the country is implemented. She warned that manufacturers who have encroached on wetlands will not be spared.

"You may be aware that the President has taken a strong stand on wetland protection and instructed NEMA to take strong action against the encroachers and I am telling you, no one will be spared because we are giving him all the necessary support as cabinet. So, those who are tampering with our wetlands stay warned," she warned.

She welcomed the UMA-led green industry agenda, saying this will not only save the environment but also promote green job creation.

"There's a potential for the green industry to create new jobs and economic activities particularly in areas such as renewable energies sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly manufacturing," the PM said.

She added, "The idea of green industry is welcome. This will involves both the greening of existing products and creation of green industries that deliver environmental goods and services."

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa expressed optimism that the UMA initiative will help industrialists work towards self-regulation for environmental sustainability.

He added that the agenda will directly contribute to the goals of the Uganda green manufacturing strategy formulated by the Ministry of Trade.

"Uganda is on a clear path of industrialization and national development plan and our national industrial plan. This will be achieved through increasing production, productivity and value addition for industries coupled with increased public participation in manufacturing practices," Mwebesa said.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Environment, Beatrice Anywal said the agenda came at the right time as the government is working on a policy that will allow exports only to environmentally sustainable manufacturers.

"It's now a requirement..my ministry is going to be asked to give certificates of compliance before exporting any product outside Uganda. So, the manufacturers are quit aware and that is why they are starting to checking themselves. What they have done today to start to be compliant is anticipation for the international requirement.

"As government we are giving a certificate of compliance to all our ministries and MDAs. If you come with your budget and it is not environmental compliant, we don't pass the budget. So, we are in motion."

At the same event, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) announced a partnership with UMA to support its agenda

DTB managing director, Godfrey Sebaana, said the partnership aims to promote industry practices that benefit both the economy and the environment, as well as improving the quality of life in various communities across the country.

He also reaffirmed that the bank is dedicated to driving sustainability in the manufacturing sector, and its ongoing efforts will ensure long-term positive impacts on the environment.