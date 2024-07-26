South Africa: Delegation 'Kept to a Minimum', Insists Department, As Gayton Mckenzie and Deputy Jet Off to Paris

When the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics starts on Friday evening, new Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie will be in the crowd. His deputy Peace Mabe will be in Paris to support the Paralympic team at the opening ceremony later in August.

Weeks after being sworn in as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, the Patriotic Alliance's Gayton McKenzie flew to France for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He had already visited the Blitzbokke, who reached the semi-finals of the Rugby Sevens on Thursday night.

The Deputy Minister, Peace Mabe, will be in attendance at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games on Friday, 26 August.

The complete department delegation, according to McKenzie's spokesperson Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs, included officials from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and entities such as the South African Heritage Resource Agency and Arts, Culture, Promotion and Development. Other members of the delegation include representatives from the Department of International Relations, Department of Sports, Arts and Culture marketing and communication, ministerial support staff and one protector.

According to the list provided by Rangata-Jacobs, there is an individual listed as a project manager for an entity called Ekaya - which, according to its website, provides events management services and branded marketing collateral. This makes up a total delegation of nine.

The full costs have not yet been disclosed, but Rangata-Jacobs told Daily Maverick...