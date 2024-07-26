Zimbabwe: Council Decommissions Three Cholera Treatment Centres

26 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

HARARE City Council has decommissioned three cholera treatment centres (CTC) in the capital that had been designated to ensure prevention protocols were observed.

In a statement, the council said they have decommissioned three CTCs at Kuwadzana Polyclinic, Budiriro Polyclinic and Highfields Polyclinic with the support of World Health Organisation (WHO).

"The decommissioning is a process of systematic dismantling of the CTCs ensuring infection prevention protocols are religiously observed," read the statement.

"The decommissioning has been a result of zero cholera cases being reported in these areas for the past month. We also intend to safely store the CTC materials for future use. We have spared two CTCs in Harare namely at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital (BRIDH) and Glen View Polyclinic."

