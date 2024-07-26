Zimbabwe: Burning Spear Harare-Bound

ICONIC Jamaican roots-reggae exponent, Burning Spear, is billed to perform in Harare on October 18 as part of his much-anticipated "One People Tour Africa".

The show will be held at the Glamis Arena, courtesy of Sound System Club and Friends of Jamaica.

He confirmed the tour in a promotional video, which has since gone viral.

"October 18, 2024, Zimbabwe, I, man, Burning Spear and the Burning Band, will be there..." said the reggae crooner in a promotional video.

The veteran reggae crooner will travel to Harare after performing at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 12.

After the Nairobi affair, he will proceed to Harare for a gig on October 18.

Burning Spear will then fly to South Africa for another performance at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on October 19.

Cape Town fans should brace for the crooner on October 20 when he makes another stop-over at the Mhudi Wines Farm for another performance.

Burning Spear is one of the revered Jamaican stars who command a huge following in Zimbabwe and beyond.

His visit will be good news for the reggae community yearning for international stuff.