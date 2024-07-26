Zimbabwe: Marondera Vtc Student Hit By Loose Tyre

Victor Maphosa in Marondera

A Marondera woman, believed to be a student at Marondera Vocational Training Centre (VTC), is battling for her life after she was hit by a tyre that came off a haulage truck travelling along the Harare-Mutare highway.

When The Herald arrived at the scene, the victim had already been rushed to Marondera Provincial Hospital.

A witness said after he saw the tyre dislodging from the haulage truck, they tried to warn the woman who was with the victim to no avail.

"The victim was walking towards the CBD with two other women," said Mr Patson Munodawafa.

"As soon as they crossed the road we saw the truck that had two loose tyres. In no time, the two tyres dislodged from the truck and one of them rolled and hit the woman from behind and she fell down.

"We rushed to the spot and found her bleeding. A motorist who was passing by stopped and offered to take her to the hospital."