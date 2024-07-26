Kenya: 'Beware of Con Men,' Kenya Medical Training College Warns As Fake Admission Letters Circulate

IN SHORT: While admission to the Kenyan medical college is competitive, online claims that bribes can be paid to circumvent the official process are false.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is a government institution that trains medical professionals to serve local, regional and international markets.

Admission is competitive. In this context, admission letters supposedly from the college have been circulating on Facebook, with prospective students required to pay KSh5,000 (about US$40) for one.

One post reads: "KMTC letters are out. And people are getting them through connections. Like this one is for my sister, Alilipa tu head of admissions 5k akamwekea barua Ukitaka number ya admissions incharge ni 0702688222."

The mix of English and Kiswahili translates to: "KMTC letters are out. And people are getting them through connections. Like this one is for my sister, she only paid the head of admissions KSh5,000 and she was given her letter If you want the phone number belonging to the one in charge of admissions, it is 0702688222."

The same claim has been posted here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But is there any truth to it? We check.

Application process

KMTC usually requires applicants applying for training to do so online through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS). Here, the courses and entry requirements are usually listed in detail.

The legitimate application process involves creating an account, following the instructions and submitting the application online along with the required documents.

There are fees associated with enrolling at KMTC. When you submit your online application, you will be required to pay a one-time non-refundable application fee of KSh2,022 (about $15) via the M-Pesa mobile money service.

'Beware of con men'

On 17 July 2024, the KMTC, through its verified Facebook page, flagged the circulating claims as "FAKE" and urged the public to be cautious.

"Beware of Conmen! Any circulating letter claiming to be from KMTC is FAKE and should be disregarded. Do not give money to conmen."

It also said: "Successful applicants: Beware of individuals claiming they can help you acquire an admission letter. You do not need any assistance to obtain your letter once you've been selected by KUCCPS."

KMTC added that if the applicants were not selected by the central placement service, no one could help them gain admission.

