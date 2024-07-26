Kenya: Old Photograph Used As False Evidence That Kenyan Governor Embezzled Stadium Funds

26 July 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

IN SHORT: A viral photo of a dilapidated shade has gone viral on social media, along with claims that money earmarked for a stadium has been embezzled by the governor of Garissa county.

A photo has been posted on social media with the claim it shows a newly built football stadium in Kenya's Garissa county, about 370 kilometres from the capital Nairobi.

The photo shows a ramshackle shade, draped in the Kenyan flag. The images are accompanied by allegations against Garissa governor Nathif Jama, accusing him of misappropriating funds earmarked for a football stadium project.

The posts claim that Jama embezzled a significant chunk of the KSh450 million (about US$3.4 million) budget allocated for the stadium in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years.

Specifically, it is alleged that only KSh220 million was spent on actual construction, with the rest mostly unaccounted for.

Jama was first elected governor of Garissa in March 2013. After losing the 2017 election, he was re-elected in August 2022.

The allegations come amid wider public discontent and protests over Kenya's economic challenges.

The claim has also been published here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But does the photo really show a newly built stadium in Garissa county? We checked.

Budget allocations and expenditure

According to official county documents, Garissa's approved budget for 2021/22 was KSh10.44 billion, of which KSh3.34 billion (32%) was for development programmes and KSh7.1 billion (68%) for recurrent programmes.

The Department of Gender, Social Services and Sports received KSh56.2 million for recurrent programmes and KSh40 million for development programmes, totalling KSh96.2 million.

The highest spend was KSh92.45 million for the construction of the sub-county administration office. There was no mention of stadium construction.

For 2022/23, Garissa county's approved budget was KSh9.37 billion, with KSh2.81 billion (30%) for development programmes and KSh6.56 billion (70%) for recurrent programmes. The highest expenditure was KSh227.56 million for the construction of the ward administration office.

The sports department received KSh60.66 million for recurrent projects and KSh50 million for development projects, totalling to KSh110.66 million.

Again, the construction of a stadium is not mentioned in this report.

A Google reverse image search traced the photo to an unrelated post, which identified the structure as part of the Kakuma Baraza park in Turkana county, northwest of Garissa.

A spokesperson for Garissa county also denied the claim, saying the stadium had not yet been built.

This photo has also been posted here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.