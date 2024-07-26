Kenya: Recurring Scam - Fake Ad for Jobs At Kenyan Supermarket Chain Naivas Reappears On Facebook

26 July 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

Recurring scam: fake ad for jobs at Kenyan supermarket chain Naivas reappears on Facebook

IN SHORT: The ad directs applicants to a Google form and asks for personal information and a registration fee via M-Pesa. Naivas has confirmed that it does not charge fees for recruitment, and the ad is not listed on its official website.

A job advertisement for various positions at the Kenyan supermarket chain Naivas is circulating on Facebook.

The ad claims that Naivas is hiring for roles such as guards, sales attendants, storekeepers, distributors, marketers and supervisors, with salaries ranging from KSh20,000 to KSh34,000 (US$150 to $260).

Applicants are directed to apply via a linked Google form. Clicking on the link will take you to further job and salary details, as well as a medical allowance of between KSh500 and KSh2,000.

The form asks for personal information, including email address, full name, mobile phone number and gender. It also curiously asks whether the applicant would prefer to be hosted by Naivas or commute from their own home.

The next step requires applicants to pay a KSh50 registration fee via the mobile money service M-Pesa to one Dr Waguku Zipporah, listed as the recruitment officer, to complete the application process.

The job ad also appears here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

Africa Check has previously debunked fake job ads targeting Naivas. Is this yet another? We checked.

Fake job ad

We searched the Naivas website and could not find any such vacancies.

The website includes a disclaimer advising jobseekers to verify any advertised jobs directly through the official email addresses. There is no Google form.

Naivas also emphasises that it does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.

For more information on how to avoid scams on Facebook, read our guide.

Similar fake job ads also appear here, here and here.

