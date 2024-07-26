Algeria: September 7 Presidential Election - Three Candidates in Preliminary List

Algiers — Out of sixteen aspiring candidates, only three have fulfilled the conditions set by the organic law related to the electoral system for the upcoming September 7 Presidential election, the president of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), Mohamed Charfi, said in a statement on Thursday.

These are the candidates Abdelaali Hassani Cherif (Movement of Society for Peace), Youcef Aouchiche (Socialist Forces Front), and Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

After submitting his file, Candidate Abdelaali Hassani Cherif underscored to the press the importance of the September 7 election. He further stressed that "as an active party on the political scene, the MSP must be present with its own candidate and program."

For his part, candidate Youcef Aouchiche emphasized his party's willingness to take part in the upcoming Presidential election, noting that his party had "decided to participate in the upcoming Presidential election instead of boycotting it as we are convinced of its importance."

For his part, candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune had expressed his gratitude in a statement to the press after submitting his candidacy file. He said, "I would like to thank all parties, organizations and bodies that have endorsed my candidacy, as well as to all citizens who made the effort to go to municipal offices to sign the subscription forms."