Algeria: September 7 Presidential Election - Three Candidates in Preliminary List

26 July 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Out of sixteen aspiring candidates, only three have fulfilled the conditions set by the organic law related to the electoral system for the upcoming September 7 Presidential election, the president of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), Mohamed Charfi, said in a statement on Thursday.

These are the candidates Abdelaali Hassani Cherif (Movement of Society for Peace), Youcef Aouchiche (Socialist Forces Front), and Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

After submitting his file, Candidate Abdelaali Hassani Cherif underscored to the press the importance of the September 7 election. He further stressed that "as an active party on the political scene, the MSP must be present with its own candidate and program."

For his part, candidate Youcef Aouchiche emphasized his party's willingness to take part in the upcoming Presidential election, noting that his party had "decided to participate in the upcoming Presidential election instead of boycotting it as we are convinced of its importance."

For his part, candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune had expressed his gratitude in a statement to the press after submitting his candidacy file. He said, "I would like to thank all parties, organizations and bodies that have endorsed my candidacy, as well as to all citizens who made the effort to go to municipal offices to sign the subscription forms."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.