Ethiopia: Hawassa Foresees Corridor Dev't Increasing Tourist Influx

- Hawassa city is expecting an increased tourist inflow on the heels of the completion of recently launched corridor development works, Mayor Mekuria Mereshaye said.

Mayor Mekuria Mereshaye told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the corridor development, which has recently been launched in the Hawassa city of Sidama State would build the good image of the city and revamp the tourism sector.

The project includes the construction of roads, bike lanes and walkways in a way that considers the needs of persons with disabilities, according to him.

As to Mekuria, it would also bring additional beauty to the city thereby increasing tourist inflow.

"The corridor development was started to expand infrastructures and promote areas at the center of the city. It incorporates the development of 10 highways having 34.5 kilometers distance," the mayor noted.

Apart from promoting road development, public toilets and fountains have got priority under the project to protect the cleanliness of the environment, he indicated.

The road infrastructure is being developed along the Haile Resort, Membo Cafe, Hawassa Referral Hospital, Hawassa University to Black Water Entrance.

"The 1st phase of the corridor development demands three to four months to be finalized, and research is being conducted to commence similar activity during the 2nd phase. The activity requires 2 billion Birr capital to make it real. Hence, a total of 3 billion Birr is required and public participation and institutions contribution is highly expected to well develop the area."

Moreover, residents are assisting the corridor development activities with knowledge, finance, and morale support. The corridor development is one of the huge projects of the town administration.