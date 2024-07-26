Ethiopia: New Initiative Encompasses Multilateral Purposes - Senior Officials

25 July 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Betelhem BEDLU

The newly launched "5 Million Ethiopian Coders" initiative would be instrumental to enhance employment opportunities, competitiveness, as well as allow nation to realize its economy goals, so stressed Higher Officials.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has recently launched the"5 Million Ethiopian Coders" program which is a collaborative digital skills initiative between the governments of Ethiopia and the UAE, designed to empower the next generation of Ethiopians to actively participate in the growing digital economy.

Deliberating on the essentiality of the initiative, Education Minister, Prof. Birhanu Nega stated that the initiative would allow the country to provide practical and standardized digital skills for students besides the formal education.

He said that interest and skill based approach would be applied to engage individuals, and graduate students with ICT skills to take the coding training. Moreover, the coding course is planned to be offered in ICT centers across the country thereby enhancing the number of skilled individuals that could be competitive internationally.

"The competency certificate that would be given afterwards would allow trainers not only to make earning in remote areas but it would also enable them to compete at the world stage."

Labor and Skills Minister Muferiat Kamil on her part mentioned that the initiative is vital to enter to international market through coding skills in which the nation has already begun performing.

Citing a study, she stressed that coding would be amongst the fields that is projected to be highly demanded career till 2029,which could create ample jobs in the market.

She further mentioned that it could encourage the youth to develop problem solving software that could be sold at international market. As to her, the nation has so far received over 70,000 remote jobs within two months. Similarly, Planning and Development Minister Fistum Assefa said the initiative could be exerted in align with nation development plans.

"Building technological capacity and digital economy is one of the major pillars in the ten years development plan. Digital economy is also priority area depicted in home grown economic reforms."

Thus, she highlighted that the initiative would play invaluable role in realizing development goals as well as expanding capacity to ensure digital economy.

Civil Service Commission Head Mekuria Haile (PhD) indicated that the initiative would play vital role in supporting the effort that is being put towards building modernize civil service. He added that it would also contribute to build modern government administration system.

