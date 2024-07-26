Ethiopia: Commission Intensifies Support for Landslide Survivors, Displaced Persons

25 July 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Ashenafi ANIMUT

Supplies 520 quintals of food items

Following the devastating landslide that claimed many lives in the Gofa Zone of South Ethiopia State, the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (EDRMC) disclosed that it has supplied over 520 quintals of food items.

EDRMC Public Relations and Communication Representative Atalel Abohay told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the commission is exerting its utmost efforts to rescue the survivors and settle the displaced in the area.

Accordingly, the commission has been deploying the assistance team to provide psychological and lifesaving supports through its emergency coordination center at Sawula Town.

He further stated that the commission has supplied about 520 quintals of food and other nonfood items worth over 5.7 million Birr and reached out over 3,000 citizens since this report was incorporated.

Atalel said that over 100 tent kits are dispatched to about 600 people who are displaced by the coincidence.

The federal institution leaders and experts from various sectors are deployed to the area to further strengthen the rescue efforts, he added.

It is also indicated that an online fundraising platform is also installed to support those affected by the landslide.

The landslide, which occurred on Monday in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi vicinity of the Gofa Zone of South Ethiopia State claimed the lives of 229 people, according to reports. More than 400 individuals have also been displaced from their homes and are being provided with basic supplies. Teams of experts have been deployed to assess the situation and implement preventive measures, it was learnt.

