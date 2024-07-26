Ethiopian MRO to Develop ATR Maintenance

Ethiopian MRO and ATR announced yesterday the signature of a Letter of Intent aimed at developing Ethiopian MRO's ATR aircraft maintenance and training capabilities.

It was learnt that Ethiopian MRO is Ethiopian Airlines Group's world-class maintenance and training provider while ATR is the world's number one regional aircraft manufacturer.

The agreement was signed at Farnborough International Air Show 2024, Farnborough, England.

An official press release from ATR confirmed that the cooperation would cover the development of Ethiopian MRO's maintenance capabilities for ATR aircraft types and the establishment of a local spares' stock to reduce response time for ATR operators in the region. It would also explore collaborative ways to train new ATR pilots with the Ethiopian pilot academy.

With its extensive aircraft maintenance and repair capability, an international network for seamless spare parts delivery, multiple hubs across the continent, and an aviation training university, Ethiopian MRO is a key player in the aftermarket and the ideal local partner to cater to the needs of the 36 airlines operating 131 ATR aircraft across Africa and the Middle East, the press note added.

During the signing ceremony, Ethiopian Airlines Group's Chief Executive Officer MesfinTasew Bekelesaid: "This partnership aligns with Ethiopian Airlines Group's vision to become a leading aviation reference for the African continent and the Middle East. We aim to share our expertise and benefit the entire African and Middle Eastern aviation community."

He also said that this collaboration reinforces Ethiopia's positioning as a key hub, and the fact that an established OEM such as ATR approaches Ethiopian to leverage its capabilities for their fleet and operators is a testament to the recognition the airlines have earned."

On her part,ATR's Chief Executive Officer Nathalie Tarnaud Laude said: "Ethiopian MRO's significant investments over the past years to expand their facilities combined with their dedication to developing their capabilities, present a timely opportunity for ATR to provide better support to our African and Middle Eastern operators.

"We are confident this cooperation will help boost regional aviation locally and unlock further potential for growth for ATR. Our operators will benefit from an improved quality of service, lower maintenance costs, reduced downtimes and lower emissions through the support of an experienced partner close to their needs."