Ethiopia: Planting Tomorrow Today

As we navigate the complex challenges of the 21st century, it has become increasingly clear that the success of any country depends not just on the actions it takes today, but on the long-term vision and foresight it cultivates. Countries are becoming well aware of the undesirable and severe impacts of climate change on the environment and are advocating for more practical interventions and impactful actions including seedling plantations and natural conservation measures.

The Ethiopian Green Legacy Initiative, launched by Prime Abiy Ahmed in 2019 has these same multiple targets - to rehabilitate and restore the nation's degraded lands, halt deforestation, increase the country's forest coverage; reduce the effects of climate change and contribute a share to the global efforts exerted to curb climate change related catastrophes.

The initiative also aligned with the various goals of the 2030 Agenda. Due to this, the country is working aggressively to rehabilitate depilated lands, and increase its forest coverage meaningfully and minimize the effects.

According to documents, in 2023 alone, the country planted more than 7.5 billion seedlings; surpassing the set target of 6.5 billion seedlings by mobilizing Ethiopians from all walks of life.

The Green Legacy Initiative, aside from showing government's effort in increasing nation's forest coverage, mitigating the impacts of the change, and building a green and climate-resilient Ethiopia, has also practically demonstrated Ethiopia's long-term commitment to a multifaceted response to the impacts of climate change at a global level. These days, an annual mass tree planting activity is becoming a culture among Ethiopians.

This year's seedling plantation campaign was also launched at nationwide and massive seedling plantation activities are ongoing across the country. Public and private institutions, as well as common citizens in urban and rural areas, are also planting various types of seedlings.

Recently, employees of the Addis Ababa City Government's Women and Children Affairs Bureau planted different kinds of seedlings at Entoto Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Bureau Head Woyinshet Zerihun, said that Ethiopia is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change related impacts, facing frequent droughts, floods, and locust infestations. which some are the manifestations of extreme climate events. Thus, to curtail the impacts, focusing on climate change mitigation efforts, including seedling plantation is vital.

According to her, while tree planting and other immediate environmental initiatives are undoubtedly important to restore degraded lands, maintain soil fertility and creating a greener Ethiopia, strengthening efforts and working on the posterity is critical to promote the culture of tree planting.

"Nation-building requires a deeper, more holistic approach that prioritizes the needs and well-being of future generations," she underlined.

She also emphasized the need to shift our mindset and embrace a more expansive, intergenerational perspective. This means not only planting seedlings through reforestation and ecosystem restoration schemes; but also nurturing the metaphorical seeds of social, economic, and cultural progress that will shape the lives of our children, grandchildren, and generations to come.

One critical aspect of this long-term approach is investing in high-quality education systems that empower young people with the knowledge, critical thinking skills, and ethical foundations necessary to navigate an increasingly complex world. By equipping the next generation with the tools to address emerging challenges, we can ensure that they are prepared to build upon the progress made so far, as to her.

Woyinshet noted that it is high time to work in unison and attain the set target, as it is the best approach to save humanity and ensure that the next generation enjoys clean and green places.

According to the Bureau's Service Department, more than thousands of seedlings have been planted. She called for coworkers and the entire community to care for the seedlings to ensure their growth after the plantation is over.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has also underscored the need for a paradigm mindset shift to realize the Green Legacy endeavor that was commenced throughout the country.

In his remark during the launching of this year's green legacy seedling planting program in the Hayk Town of South Wollo Zone, Amhara State, PM Abiy said, "Our goal for this year is to reach 40 billion seedlings, which means we need to collectively plant 7.5 billion seedlings this planting cycle." He emphasized that "For anyone who wants to leave a legacy for future generations, must invest in the future today, leave a good country for his children, he should plant a sapling today."

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Amhara State North Shewa Kewot Woreda REDD+ Coordinator Senior Expert, Shambel Sharew said that the sapling plantation effort is a game-changer that helps the nation to reduce climate change-induced impacts. However, to ensure sustainability, it is important to incorporate environmental education into school curriculums to cultivate eco-conscious citizens. This approach allows students to explore environmental issues from diverse perspectives and understand the interconnectedness of environmental, social, and economic systems.

Shambel further emphasized the importance of engaging students in hands-on, collaborative projects that address real-world challenges such as environment related instances within their communities. This approach opens opportunities to develop critical, problem-solving thinking, and teamwork skills while fostering environmental stewardship among the posterity. He also highlighted the importance of incorporating field trips, outdoor classrooms, and experiential learning opportunities that enhance collaboration among students and connect them with the natural world.

By implementing these strategies, schools can cultivate a generation of eco-conscious citizens who are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to address environmental challenges and contribute to a more sustainable future.

He also urged stakeholders to strengthen environmental education and long-term thinking, as it is crucial for building a sustainable future. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing peace, love, and healthy relationships in the present, so as not to lose sight of the human connection and the immediate need to foster harmony, understanding, and compassion among people.

By creating a balance between environmental education, long-term planning, and the nurturing of human connections, we can empower students to become well-rounded, eco-conscious, and socially responsible citizens who can build a more peaceful, loving, and sustainable world for all.