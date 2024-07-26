Ethiopia: Italy Affirms Greater Engagement in Ethiopia's Mega Dams

Hails Salini's role in cementing Ethio-Italy ties

Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia pledged his country's increased engagement in Ethiopia's hydropower developments while hailing Salini's years of contribution to Ethio-Italy ties.

Ambassador Agostino Palese's comments came following the death of Simonpietro Salini, an Italian Architect and Engineer who led Italian construction company Salini Impreglio (now Webuild) from the 1960s.

Simonpietro took over the running of the business from his father Pietro, who founded the renowned construction company in 1936.

The company has been in charge of the civil works of the Grand Abbay dam, took part in various dam projects.

While mourning the loss of Simnptroine, the ambassador said that Italy is committed to elevating ties with Ethiopia in green and clean energy development.

"I would like to guarantee that the engagement of Italy and Salini will continue in hydro dam building and energy development despite Simonpietro Salini's loss."

Salini has been a giant company playing a big role in Ethiopian and Italian cooperation, said the ambassador adding that that is why the Prime Minister in his twitter acknowledges the incredible works Salini did in Ethiopia in hydro dams and other infrastructural development describing the late Simonpietro Salini as a good friend of Ethiopia.

The ambassador further noted that Salini, now called 'Webuild', has created massive jobs in Ethiopia and helped technology transfer in the areas of construction, engineering and other fields.

"We are focused on cementing longstanding and strategic partnership and economic cooperation with Ethiopia. There are various areas of collaborations including green and clean energy development projects. Ethiopia's 90 percent energy is clean and green; we will continue to work in the sphere as well"

Webuild has been engaged in various constructions in Ethiopia since 1957. It has been involved in GibeII, Gibe III , Koysha and other mega projects.