Ethiopia: Domestic Arrangements - Prior Means for Political Dispute Settlement

Political dispute settlement in Africa is a very complicated process influenced by domestic and external factors. There is a possibility that such domestic political entities are manipulated and guided by foreign powers. These powers have hidden motives in creating disagreements, divergences and deviations among ethnic, tribal and clans living in the region. Also, political disputes are caused by domestic power mongers in African countries, including Ethiopia. Political disagreements in these countries are complex as they are influenced by the multi-ethnic composition, historical background, circumstance, and context.

Ethiopia, being an independent country for millennia, has been exposed to political manipulations by external and alien powers. These powers have envisaged that divisive ethnic politics would expose the country to the exploitation of its natural resources by alien forces without any obstacle. The political disputes in Ethiopia might be settled by domestic arrangements without the involvement of foreign powers.

Currently, Ethiopia functions under a Federal system in which regional states operate as provided in the Constitution. These states are largely operating based on ethnic lines. This constitutional arrangement has been designed to give autonomy to the different ethnic groups of the country. In case disputes arise among these groups, they are often mediated within the Federal framework.

In this situation, the regional governments have considerable power. They have the authority to collect revenues, to administer the various regional bureaus, to prepare and implement regional development plans and programs in collaboration with the Federal government of Ethiopia. They conduct elections as per the guidance and support of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) which plays a crucial role in overseeing elections. The Board ensures the fairness and proper conduct of election at Federal and regional levels. It settles election disputes using mechanisms including appeals by political contenders through legal means.

Ethiopia has used dialogues and mediation processes to resolve political conflicts, disagreements and clashes. These may require negotiations facilitated by independent mediators. The National Dialogue Commission established to run the process is working vigorously to conduct national dialogue that includes all sections of the country's people with their respective agenda. Applying the age old dialogues and mediation processes, Ethiopia expects its citizens come to common grand narrative that moves the country forward in peace, security and development.

The commission's effort to engage institutions with the involvement of religious bodies is commendable. This may require the participation of elders, community leaders, and civil society organizations. Community and traditional leaders play an important role in settling disputes, including political conflicts.

These leaders are respected for their experience in solving disputes, clashes and rows among people of the same or different communities. Their acceptance and respect arises from their wisdom in handling the affairs of individuals residing within their residence or community. They have amassed relevant experiences of what happens if minor disputes are not resolved in time. Such disputes would be magnified to a disproportionate level, leading to conflicts between higher levels of social organizations. These minor disputes may cause human rights violations in different parts of the local administrations.

In Ethiopia, various institutions have been created to prevent or settle human rights violations. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has the goal of monitoring human rights violations and related issues. It has the duty of intervening in political disputes involving human rights violations. Based on a thorough investigation, it makes recommendations on how to settle political, social and other types of disputes. It also conducts dialogue, discourse and exchange of ideas between conflicting political parties and other groups.

Experts have found out that minor and personal conflicts would involve organized political parties. Certain influential persons tend to deliberately confuse personal and political issues within the parties they are members. Some individuals have used party organizations for their personal advancement. The opposite is also true for genuine party apparatchiks whose objective is to serve the public in good faith. They are seriously concerned about respect for basic human rights that are abused.

Apart from local organizations, there are international organizations that often play a great role in resolving political skirmishes. These global institutions gather information on existing political, economic and social situations in countries that are facing internal political problems, including Ethiopia. Based on the information, these institutions try to mediate political disputes. Moreover, they observe the political realities within the country and arrange for consultation between concerned entities. They provide the necessary and pertinent assistance through mediation and pressure on the parties concerned to come to a peaceful resolution.

These global agencies have experiences related to political dispute settlement in different countries. If such a dispute is not resolved in due time, it might lead to country-wide disputes, clashes, fights and even wars. The major driving force for political disputes is personal ambition by petty leaders who are short-sighted about the impacts of clashes on innocent members of a community.

These people are mostly not given information on what is happening at the community and country levels. They are mainly engaged in economic activities, including farming, small-scale manufacturing and local trading. They may be manipulated by politicians of evil intent who manufacture stories to win their confidence. Petty politicians appeal to these people using local ethnic, tribal and clan attachments and expressions such as language, religion, and fabricated stories that help win their confidence for wrong ends.

Mostly, these persons are political entrepreneurs who want to climb the ladder of success for abusing power, including corruption. They try to amass the wealth of the nation through misuse of authority, which is the ultimate end of their political efforts. They repeatedly refer to the poverty and suppression of local people by the local authorities. They also accuse these authorities for being corrupt and injudicious, imprudent and unwise in the manner they treat the taxpayer that provides for their salary and luxurious life. But, they also commit the same mistakes immediately after winning political power in their place of origin, which leads to political disputes.

The local politicians resort to customary and traditional means of dispute settlement. In many regions of Ethiopia, political disputes and conflicts are resolved through traditional mechanisms which are still in place. Elders and community leaders have considerable and significant roles in mediating disputes, both political and personal. Usually, political disputes arise out of personal ambitions or grievances. A person may aspire to access authority through political means to deal with his/her petty, sometimes irrelevant, grievances, complaints and objections.

At the grassroots level, individuals may take advantage of their political influence through the formal judicial processes. They also use immoral means to achieve success in the service of their personal interests. But, they tend to forget that they will also climb down using the same ladder, a used and dirty one. The unlucky ones may not be able to use it, as they are overthrown. Politicians have, therefore, to serve the electorate in good faith only to address the interests of the people. Where the politicians truly and sincerely serve the people they represent, they primarily settle disputes of any nature, using relevant government agencies.

Various governmental agencies are involved in dispute resolution. These agencies often coordinate several efforts to settle political conflicts. They also coordinate and implement peace-building initiative at any level within the Ethiopian communities. Also, political parties in the country, both ruling and opposition, have to engage in the process of negotiations to settle disputes. These negotiations may be preceded by consultations among all concerned parties. This may be done through direct talks conducted by third parties that are neutral and independent.

However, this neutrality may be challenged by various political, economic and social factors. Politically, Ethiopia has faced major conflicts, especially in its various regions. These conflicts required reforms for peaceful resolution of disputes. These reforms have been major political changes aimed at opening up the avenues for addressing historical grievances. But, these reforms have also caused major political rivalry, antagonisms and tensions.

Ethiopia has been exposed to global power pressures due to its attractive natural resources. These powers have been conspiring to exploit these resources through creating domestic conflicts and tensions. Conversely, these entities camouflaged and disguised themselves as peace promoters. But, they encourage political and social conflicts in the country. They also pretend to be actively involved in creating pressure for peaceful resolutions through providing humanitarian aid during conflicts. Such aid discouraged the beneficiaries from working and earning income using their labor.

The alien forces also arrange for political dispute settlement in Ethiopia thorough a multifaceted approach, involving a combination of formal and informal mechanisms. They also engage local Elders and traditional leaders that resolve conflicts at local and higher levels. Currently, instruments of national dialogue and international mediation are conducted to resolve political disputes.

However, the effectiveness and success of these institutions and mechanisms is often challenged by ethnic, tribal and clannish divisions. It is also negatively affected by historical grievances, and political differences. Therefore, dispute settlement in Ethiopia is a complicated process influenced by the social composition, historical factors, and evolving political developments.

What is essential, thus, is Ethiopians from all corners have to work hand in glove for the fulfillment of the national dialogue process. Its success, ensures not only peace and security, but also highly contributes for the prosperity the country is aspiring to come true. The international community, as well, has to contribute its share for the country's journey to be peaceful and developed.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald