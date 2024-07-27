Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Calls for Unity Within Zanu-PF to Usher Economic Growth

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged ruling party Zanu PF members to maintain unity, drive economic growth, and adhere to the party's Constitution.

During his address to the 377th Ordinary Session of the Politburo Wednesday, Mnangagwa also told participants to respect party rules, uphold honesty, integrity and to be principled leaders.

"The need to nurture an unflinching sense of respect for our party Constitution must always be emphasised.

"Adherence to principle, honesty, and integrity must remain the hallmark of party leaders and the membership in general," he said.

Earlier this month, Mnangagwa reiterated that he will not seek to go beyond his second and final term in office.

Speaking to party supporters in Mutare where he commissioned a fruit and water-processing plant at Mutare Teachers' College, he said the party's Constitution dictates that after every five years, there will be a Congress to choose a President who will have two five-year terms.

Mnangagwa reiterated that he had already completed his initial five-year term and is currently serving his final term.

Following its completion, the party will convene at Congress to select a successor to carry on his legacy.

He commended the people of Zimbabwe for preserving unity, peace, and development, and urged party leaders to be knowledgeable about macro-economic trends to educate membership effectively.

"We have talked enough, and now demand concrete results. Zanu PF remains preoccupied with the politics of development and lifting many of our people out of poverty into prosperity.

"Let us strive to see our party renewed, enriched, growing, and becoming stronger," he said.

Mnangagwa highlighted the success stories of the party, including the recent Zimbabwe Irrigation Investment Conference, which injected over US$200 million into expanding the country's irrigation infrastructure.

"Community engagements and mobilisation at grassroots level must be a source of inspiration and motivation towards entrepreneurship, practical action, increased production, and productivity that accelerates the attainment of Vision 2030."

However, the President noted that indications are that all economic sectors are growing, except the current slump in the agriculture sector, which is a result of the El Nino induced drought.

"Our ZANU PF-led government is scaling up programmes and projects to build greater climate change resilience, adaptation and mitigation," the octogenarian leader noted.