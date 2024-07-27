Uganda: Police Issue Advisory in Moroto As Another Person Dies in Floods

27 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Richard Oyel

The police in Moroto have issued a travel advisory following the tragic death of another child in the town's persistent flash floods.

Maria Nakiru's body was recovered downstream from Namorotot River, prompting the police to issue a stern warning to parents.

In a press briefing, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Peter Mugabi urged parents to avoid sending their children on errands, especially unaccompanied, during the rainy season.

"We advise parents to avoid sending their children, especially across the seasonal rivers, after rainfall," Mugabi stated.

This advisory comes in the wake of recent incidents where three children have drowned in the flash floods, and two others narrowly escaped.

The recurring flash floods, which began on July 24, 2024, have caused significant concern among residents.

However, the residents of Moroto town are instead blaming the government for failing to construct bridges

"It is sheer negligence! Bridges would be crucial in preventing the floods but the government has failed to install them," Patrick Wandera a resident of Kakoliye said.

As the community mourns the loss of young Maria Nakiru, the call for better flood management and infrastructure improvements grows louder.

