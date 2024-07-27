Angola's Handball Team Loses in Its Debut

25 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national senior women's handball team lost on Thursday against Netherland, by 31-34, in their debut at the Paris' 2024 Olympic Games.

In a Group B game, played at the Pavilion Arena in Paris, France, the African champions trailed by just one goal at half-time (18-19), in a match that was completely balanced.

Vilma Nenganga and Helena Paulo were Angola's top scorers with six goals each.

For the Netherlands, Polman and Malestein stood out, with eight goals each.

During the match, the national team stood out by imposing four draws, the first being in the 24th minute 14-14, then 15-15, 17-17 and 18-18.

Angola and Netherland are in Group B, where Spain-Brazil (1pm) and Hungary-France (6pm) also play this Thursday.

The teams scored as follows:

Angola: Marta Alberto, Eliane Paulo, Azenaide Carlos (4 goals), Natália Fonseca (2), Albertina Kassoma-Cap (4), Juliana Machado (5), Liliane Mário, Vilma Nenganga (6), Stelvia Pascoal (2), Helena Paulo (6), Nelma Santos (1), Chelcia Gabriel (1), Marília Quizelete and Dolores do Rosário.

Coach: Carlos Viver

Netherlands: Abbingh L C (4), Duijndam R, Dulfer K (2), Haggerty T (1), Housheer D (7), Malestein A (8), Molenaar K, Nusser L, Polman E (8), Ten Holte Y, van der Heijden L, van der Helm J, Van Der Vliet N (2) and Van Wetering B (2)

Coach: Per Johansson.

Angola plays again next Sunday against Spain.

