Sudan: Eastern Sudan's Kassala Streets, Shelter Areas Flooded

26 July 2024
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Kassala — Several parts of Sudan witnessed torrential rains the past couple of days. Shelters in Kassala in eastern Sudan were flooded. The Kassala Youth Emergency Room today called for urgent support to help the displaced in the city.

The Kassala Youth Emergency Room today issued an urgent appeal on its Facebook page, urging the provision of food, clothes, blankets, and other basic necessities for the thousands ofdisplaced people in the shelter centres in the city. They have been severely affected by the torrential rains Kassala has been witnessing the past few days.

"The situation has become catastrophic in many shelters because of a lack of drains and flooded latrines," the Kassala Youth Emergency Room stated.

"We appeal to the Kassala state government, all international and local organisations, and anyone else who has water suction pumps to immediately head to the following shelters in the Industrial School, the Omar Haj Mousa building-in-progress, and the Reference Hospital to help drain the rainwater," the youth activists said.

They pointed to difficulties in providing the displaced with "the basic needs of food and potable water" and urged the provision of heaters and clothes, especially children's clothes.

The Sudan Meteorological Authority warned that the Eritrean Plateau has witnessed very heavy rains during the past two days, which could cause the water level of the Gash River in Kassala to rise significantly this evening. It called on the people in the city to take precautions and stay away from bridges.

Earlier this month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan warned of flash floods in the southern parts of the country, caused by heavy rainfall.

