Africa: Sustaining Africa's Future Through Conservation

guest column

In Africa, majority of the population relies on natural resources for their livelihoods. This makes it crucial to reflect on the intricate relationship between the health of our natural ecosystems and the well-being of communities that depend on them, as we mark World Nature Conservation Day 2024.

In many ways, the alarming rate of biodiversity loss and habitat degradation across the continent poses a grave threat to the future of our planet. A recent study by AFD and the Sahel and Sahara Observatory found that several countries in Africa suffer from severe ecological degradation, with 20% of Africa's land surface (6.6 million km2) now degraded - an area twice the size of India. Africa, which holds a quarter of global biodiversity, is losing its natural wealth faster than anywhere else.

The solution lies not in protecting nature from people, but in empowering communities to be the stewards of their land. Indigenous peoples and local communities collectively manage at least a quarter of the world's lands and vast stretches of freshwater and marine habitats, often achieving greater conservation results than government-protected areas.

At The Nature Conservancy, our work across Africa has shown that true, lasting conservation can only be achieved by placing communities at the heart of our efforts. In Tanzania, we are working with pastoralist and hunter-gatherer communities to conserve five movement corridors that emanate from Tarangire National Park, spanning communal lands and vital for wildlife and livestock. Our approach includes helping communities secure rights to open grazing lands within the corridors, supporting good management of these lands, wildlife, and livestock, and creating or expanding mechanisms that incentivize and fund conservation and benefit local communities (e.g., tourism & carbon payments).

Similarly, in Zambia, our strategic allocation of a $5 million grant from the Global Environment Facility has empowered local communities to take the lead in conservation. Through the Kasempa Conservation Foundation, we have trained and deployed 30 community forest scouts, who have successfully curbed poaching and illegal activities in nearly 160,000 hectares outside Kafue National Park. The results speak for themselves, with the return of elephants to the area after decades of absence.

Communities can benefit significantly from a healthier environment through sustainable practices that align with their needs. For instance, when local populations are engaged in conservation efforts, they can secure rights to their lands, which fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility. By implementing community-led initiatives, such as sustainable agriculture and eco-tourism, these communities can enhance their livelihoods while preserving biodiversity.

As we look to the future, it is clear that digital innovation will play a crucial role in connecting people and plants, and in driving more effective wildlife conservation. Tools like camera traps, drones, and satellite imagery can help us monitor and protect biodiversity in real time, while mobile apps and social media platforms can engage communities in conservation efforts like never before.

However, the path to a sustainable Africa is not without its challenges. The privileging of specific types of knowledge and holders, as well as competition among researchers, can hinder the sharing of information needed to meet global conservation challenges. Platforms for open-source data sharing and guidelines for ethical best practices are crucial in facilitating information sharing.

Moreover, the rise of "parachute science" in conservation, where researchers from the Global North conduct studies in the Global South without meaningful collaboration with local partners, has been a growing concern. To address this issue, we must prioritize equitable partnerships and ensure that the benefits of conservation research are shared with the communities that host it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On this World Nature Conservation Day 2024, let us commit to a new era of conservation – one that puts communities at the forefront and recognizes them as the true heroes in the fight to protect our planet. By harnessing the power of digital innovation, prioritizing open-source data sharing, and aligning conservation objectives with the needs and aspirations of local communities, we can build a future where nature and people thrive in harmony, setting an example for the world to follow.

The writer is The Nature Conservancy’s Associate Director, Advocacy and Strategic Communications, Africa