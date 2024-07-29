South Africa: Power Supply Outage At Cape Town International Airport Disrupts and Diverts Flights

No flights could land at or depart from Cape Town International Airport on Sunday evening because of a power supply issue. Flights were diverted to other airports. This article is free to read.Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.Create your free account or sign in FAQ | Contact Us Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us: You want to receive First Thing, our flagship daily newsletter. Opt out at any time. Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you've forgotten A code has been sent to .... Please check your email and enter your one-time pin below: Didn't get the code? Resend email Use your password instead? Enter password Open in Gmail Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min On Sunday night, no flights were able to land at or depart from Cape Town International Airport for several hours due to a power supply challenge that affected runway lights, airside fire rescue and air traffic navigation services.

This was announced by Airports Company SA (Acsa) just before 9.30pm on Sunday. Acsa said at the time that a team of technicians and specialists was working to establish the cause of the power outage and resolve the issue.

Flights unable to land at Cape Town International Airport were diverted to other airports in Acsa's network, while departures were halted -- some while they were on the runway.

Izu Sichinga, who was headed to Cape Town on Sunday night, said his flight circled Cape Town International for half an hour before being diverted to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha.

Sichinga, a PhD criminology candidate at the University of Cape Town, said his FlySafair flight took off from Joburg at 6pm and was meant to land in Cape Town at 8.20pm, "but closer to Cape Town the captain told us there was a blackout at Cape Town affecting air...