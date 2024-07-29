Africa: Formidable France - - Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening, a Ceremony Like Never Before

28 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Emilie Gambade

France can be messy, chaotic and unruly. Despite its proclamations, it isn't always welcoming and inclusive of other cultures, languages and differences. But the Paris Olympics opening ceremony showed that maybe the ideals of liberty, equality and togetherness can triumph over nationalism and obscurity.

"The history of France is this: a story that clashes, is rebuilt, then deconstructed," Thomas Jolly, a French actor, director and the creative mind behind the Paris Olympic ceremony, said in a recent interview with The New York Times.

On the night of 26 July, history indeed clashed, deconstructed and rebuilt itself.

Jolly, along with his team that included journalist/TV presenter Daphné Bürki (the ceremony's stylist), actor and author Damien Gabriac (costume director), choreographer/dancer Maud Le Pladec and historian/author/professor at the Collège de France, Patrick Boucheron, created 12 scenes built around 12 words:

  1. "Enchanted";
  2. "Synchronicity";
  3. "Liberty";
  4. "Equality";
  5. "Brotherhood";
  6. "Sisterhood";
  7. "Sportiness";
  8. "Festivity";
  9. "Obscurity";
  10. "Solidarity";
  11. "Solemnity"; and
  12. "Eternity".

Fashioning a ceremony around a selection of words already presented a challenge.

In a country attached to its republican values and the Constitution's First Amendment, which proclaims that "France shall be an indivisible, secular, democratic and social Republic", words are often fiercely debated.

The bedrock of a societal "model", the word "secularity" -- the separation of church and state, a concept that was made into law in 1905 -- is repeatedly debated in tense and polarising discussions.

Like the Turritopsis dohrnii, it returns, proud and immense, reminding us that words can -- and should -- change, evolve and reshape to reflect...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.