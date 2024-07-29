Africa: Team South Africa Can Take Inspiration From the Courageous Men's Sevens Medal Win

28 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Only a day after the opening ceremony, South Africa had their first medal: a bronze in the men's Sevens rugby after claiming a tightly fought 24-19 victory over Australia on Saturday evening in the third-place playoff.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min Before the start of the Olympic Games, South Africa's quest for medals in Paris appeared as daunting a challenge as it was in Tokyo three years ago.

Then it was only Tatjana Smith (née Schoenmaker) and Bianca Buitendag who won medals for the country.

Despite it being South Africa's second bronze medal in the event -- SA's star-studded Sevens side finished third in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 -- the chances of repeating the achievement were a lot slimmer this time.

The men's Sevens team endured one of their worst seasons yet and were the last side to qualify for the Olympics through a repechage tournament a few weeks before the start of the Games.

"With everything in place, to think where we're coming from, the last side to qualify, to come away with the bronze medal, a lot of credit to the team," said head coach Philip Snyman.

"It's...

